Crop dusting helicopter goes down in rural Dickinson Co. after power line struck
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a crop dusting helicopter went down in a field in rural Dickinson Co. after hitting a power line.
The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, emergency crews were called to a field in rural Dickinson Co. north of I-70 near the intersection of 2800 and Rain Rd.
When officials arrived, they said found a helicopter had crashed into the field with one person on board.
Officials said the chopper had been crop dusting the field when it clipped a power line about 20 feet off the ground.
KHP said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
