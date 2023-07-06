County officials search for feedback on Oakland Aquatic Park proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County officials want to hear residents’ hopes and concerns for a new aquatic park in the Oakland Area.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation leaders have called on residents of the Capital City to volunteer feedback about a proposed aquatic park at Oakland Park.

Officials said they will host a meeting between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Saturday, July 8, at the Oakland Community Center, 801 NE Poplar St.

SCP+R noted that leaders from PEC, Dondlinger Construction, Athco and LampRynerson will also be present to inform community members about the proposal.

At the June 8 County Commission meeting, leaders approved a motion to enter contract negotiations that are not to exceed $4 million. Final approval will be considered once community members’ feedback has been decided.

Officials have told 13 NEWS that improvements to the Oakland Pool are much needed. If approved, the pool would be removed and the aquatic park would go in closer to Sardou Ave.

County leaders hope to have the aquatic park open in time to enjoy some fun in the sun in the summer of 2024.

