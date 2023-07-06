Constant evolution of social media drives BBB to issue new safety tips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the constant introduction of new social media platforms, the Better Business Bureau has given businesses and customers tips and tricks on how to stay safe.

The Better Business Bureau announced on Thursday, July 6, that a new platform - Threads - recently appeared on Apple’s App Store. With more than 70% of Americans on social media, these networks provide a multitude of opportunities to reach and engage with customers as well as chances for more sinister activity.

The BBB said ground rules are needed to ensure businesses’ social media channels accurately and professionally represent their brand. To keep a business safe, it gave the following social media policy tips:

Identify the roles of employees. Make it clear who may post content on social accounts and who can engage with followers. Outline who can access login information, who will oversee strategies and who is responsible for customer service. Make it clear who is responsible for replies to comments and messages on behalf of a business. If a complaint or tense situation arises, clarify who should handle it.

Describe the brand’s voice and tone. This will help those responsible for posting content stay on-brand. A consistent voice will help businesses engage and retain customers.

Set ground rules for appropriate behavior on these accounts. Spell out what appropriate behavior looks like, even if it seems to go without saying. Expressly prohibit profanity, hate speech and confidential information. Also, ask employees to use proper spelling and grammar as well as fact-check their posts from other accounts before they are reshared. In form employees about policies regarding colloquialisms or emojis.

Define a comment moderation policy. Deleting or hiding crucial comments and reviews could be tempting, but is not always the best strategy. Define up front when comments should be removed such as those that include spam or profanity. Use those comments as a chance to respond and right any wrongdoings.

Keep security and legal considerations in mind. Teach employees about copyright laws and industry regulations that could apply to the business. Make rules about using personal social media accounts on business equipment, create strong passwords and change them frequently and keep antivirus software current. Employees should also be trained to spot scams or phishing attempts on social media. Employees should also be told how to spot a social media security issue.

Plan to handle misinformation. Create a plan if unfounded rumors or confidential information begins to circulate social media about the business. Decide who can set the record straight and how to best do that.

Review the policy periodically. Social media is ever-evolving, so regular policy revisions will be necessary. Set up specific review dates to revisit policies and make adjustments.

The Bureau also offered guidance for employers about employees’ personal social media usage:

Create guidelines for personal social media use. While businesses cannot control what employees do on their personal social media account, they can provide guidelines about any work-related content they post about. The main goal is to let employees know their words and actions reflect the brand and customers may view them as representing the company - even in personal social media posts. Of course, each industry is different and this may not be necessary. Employers should think about the following: Can employees put company or position information about the business on their social media bio? Ex. Server at Red Lobster Can employees upload photos of themselves at work or in their work uniform? If employees talk about the business or other matters on social media, do they need to include a disclaimer that their opinions are personal and do not reflect the company?

Define consequences up front. Let employees know what will happen if they violate the policy. They may need to apologize publicly and correct their statement. For significant issues - like revealing company secrets - stricter punishments may be needed. Whatever the decision is, it needs to be outlined in detail in the policy and enforced.

Lastly, the Bureau offered tips for customers to avoid fraud:

Be skeptical about exaggerated claims for a particular product, trip or service.

Be aware of high spikes in follower count for an influencer or content creator.

Look in the comments section for a high number of generic or irrelevant comments – comments that only contain emojis or one or two words or don’t appear to comment on the content of the posting, for example.

Keep an eye out for followers from distant places; if an influencer based in Virginia has many commentators from Asia or Africa, they may be artificial.

﻿Look for verification marks from platforms – some social media companies will verify influencers with a special marker if they appear to have many followers. For example, Instagram has a blue checkmark for accounts it has verified for a public figure, celebrity or brand.

For more tips and information about how to stay safe on social media, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.