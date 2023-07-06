2023 Sunflower State Games begin July 7

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 34th Annual Sunflower State Games begin Friday, July 7 and will run every weekend through July 22.

The games feature 36 competitive and recreational sports, including basketball, golf, martial arts, power lifting, cornhole, horseshoes, tennis, baseball and more for all ages.

Director Lindsay Ransom says the games are a fun way to make new friends and compete. “The competitive spirit never really leaves athletes,” Ransom said. “To be able to compete and have that platform to meet new friends and to beat your personal records is always a great thing to have.” Ransom also added there will be thousands of athletes present at the games.

Volunteers are needed for the games. To sign up to volunteer, click HERE. For a full list of events and to register, click HERE.

