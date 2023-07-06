$100K gift to continue to help KU environmental engineer students get degrees

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A $100,000 gift to the University of Kansas will continue to help master’s and doctoral candidates earn degrees in environmental engineering.

The University of Kansas announced on Thursday, July 6, that School of Engineering alumnus Murli Tolaney has donated $50,000 to strengthen the Tolaney Family Scholarship which he established about 15 years prior. The ongoing goal is to help KU environmental engineering students follow in his footsteps.

KU noted that Tolaney’s son, Neil Tolaney, has also donated $50,000 - bringing the total donation to $100,000 - even though he never earned a degree from KU or enrolled in a class on Mount Oread.

“Kansas was the foundation for my father’s career and, in many ways, the foundation for our family,” said Neil Tolaney, who is a general partner in the venture capital industry in the Bay Area. “It’s only appropriate that my wife, Neetu, and I convey a small token of our appreciation with a gift that may allow those same possibilities for that next generation of students who come to Kansas and the great things they can accomplish.”

The University indicated that the gift adds to the $100,000 Tolaney donated in 2008 when he retired as chairman of MWH Global. He led the firm through 13 acquisitions as CEO and grew revenue from $200 million to $1 billion.

According to Tolaney, none of it would have happened without KU’s School of Engineering. He landed in the Sunflower State after he left India, moved to Canada to be with his sister and sent applications to 10 schools with the hope of an engineering education.

“Without people helping me, I probably wouldn’t have gotten a degree even — forget about becoming CEO or chairman,” Tolaney said. “And, frankly, very little would have happened for my family. I’m so grateful, so thankful. I owe a lot to KU, no question, and this is a way of giving back.”

KU noted that the Tolaney scholarship is given annually to a promising master’s or doctoral student who could use a boost on the way to make a huge difference.

“We are grateful to the Tolaney family for their support over the years. This gift helps to raise the national stature of KU Engineering and truly benefits our students,” said Dean of Engineering Arvin Agah.

