Wildlife officials continue baiting discussion as current regulation amended

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to discuss the baiting of wildlife in The Sunflower State as regulations now bar the activity from all public and walk-in hunting access lands.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that growing concern about increases in transmissible diseases among wildlife has prompted it to take new steps in a multi-year exploration into baiting wildlife. It said baiting is a leading cause of the unnatural gathering of wildlife and the subsequent spread of disease.

The Department noted that baiting has been defined as, “The act of intentionally placing food, or nutrient substances, to manipulate the behavior of wildlife species.” Not to be confused with food plots planted with accepted local and regional agricultural guidelines which are not opposed by officials.

Officials indicated that a general public panel discussion was held on June 22 where experts shared insights into the history of baiting in the Midwest, increased risk of disease, nutrition and toxins associated and animal behavior. The panel lasted about two hours and will serve as a springboard for several town hall-style meetings to be held in the coming months.

While staff intends to make baiting a regular discussion point in future meetings, KDWP said no official regulation or recommendations are currently planned. It will publicize the date and time of all public meetings HERE.

At the June 22 meeting, Commissioners indicated they voted to amend a pre-existing regulation - which had been established in 2012 - to prohibit baiting on Department Lands and Waters. The amendment added language that states baiting would be barred for “all activities” on public lands - not just hunting as stated in the original regulation.

Officials noted that baiting wildlife remains legal on all private lands in the Sunflower State, which make up about 98% of Kansas land.

