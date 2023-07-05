Widespread storms to wrap up Independence Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an extremely hot Independence Day, the main weather focus for tonight is the timing of strong storms moving through NE Kansas. While most of will stay dry for fireworks tonight, all of us will want to pay attention to these overnight storms.

As it pertains to fireworks, our western communities, namely west and south of Manhattan, may see some interruptions from showers and storms before midnight. These storms could be strong to severe, containing hail and strong winds. Even if firework celebrations do begin, storms may warrant an early shutdown of events. Storms like these will not be pleasant to get caught in. These storms could be strong to severe, containing hail and strong winds.

After midnight, most of NE Kansas will see storms pushing through. While the severe risk is present for these storms, many of them will not meet that criteria. However, with how widespread rain is expected to be, localized flash flooding may be an issue. Storms will become more scattered to isolated by tomorrow morning, but could still linger in our easternmost communities after daybreak.

Wednesday afternoon is expected to be dry, but further rain chances are likely then as well. Temperatures will be much cooler from tonight onwards, with highs only expected to be in the 80s for the immediate future.

