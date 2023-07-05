Wednesday forecast: Much cooler, slight chance for storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The chance for showers/storms will continue through this evening but it will be hit and miss with the better chance for more widespread heavy rain returning at times Thursday night through Saturday morning. After highs near 100° yesterday, highs will be in the 70s and 80s through Saturday.

Taking Action:

While the risk for showers/storms continues through this evening, most spots will be dry. If you have outdoor plans check the radar before heading out and remember if you hear thunder seek shelter immediately.

There is a higher chance rain could impact your outdoor plans Friday through Saturday morning so you will want to consider a Plan B but because there still remains some differences in the models on how widespread the rain will be, you don’t need to cancel your plans just yet.



The active weather pattern will continue through the first part of the weekend with the best chance for widespread/heavy rain to move back in late Thursday night through Saturday morning (more specifically Friday night). Any storms that does exist even today through Saturday will have to be monitored for severe weather (hail/wind/flood risk).

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy this morning with some late day sun. Can’t rule out isolated showers/storms all day in some parts of northeast KS but will focus more on areas south of I-70 for possible severe weather late this afternoon into this evening. Highs will depend on amount of sun this afternoon and rain but generally expect highs to be in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds NW/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of storms mainly south of I-70 before midnight with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions for most. Lows in the upper 50s north to upper 60s south. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Some clouds early otherwise mostly sunny. This is the pick day of the week with most spots enjoying low humidity, areas near I-35 may still be muggy but it’ll stay cool. Highs in the low 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

With storms returning late Thursday night into Friday, highs may be stuck in the 70s for most areas to end the week. If it does end up dry Friday, mid 80s are possible. Models are in agreement with rain likely Friday night before winding down Saturday morning leading to dry conditions by the afternoon.

This weekend will generally be mostly cloudy although Sunday may have more sun than Saturday with highs warmer Sunday as a result.

Next week will be near seasonal, nothing too hot but there does remain some uncertainty with temperature due to a frontal boundary nearby so there is a possibility of a large temperature difference from areas near the Nebraska border to near I-35 early next week. Also looking at several chances for rain next week mainly at night.

Conditional risk for storms to develop late this afternoon/evening (hail/wind risk) (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly after midnight (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms in the morning, better chance for possible severe weather Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

