Truck driver seriously injured after semi rolls on highway north of Abilene

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska truck driver is recovering in a Salina hospital after his semi rolled on a highway north of Abilene causing serious injuries and an hours-long road closure.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 182.2 on K-18 Highway - about 9 miles northeast of Abilene - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Kirk A. Culler, 57, of Hebron, Neb., had been headed west on the highway when the semi drifted off the north edge of the road.

KHP said Culler overcorrected and the semi-truck rolled onto its passenger side and crashed into the north ditch.

Officials noted that Culler was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

KHP said the highway was shut down for several hours.

