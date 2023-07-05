Topeka woman airlifted to hospital following Lafayette County crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Topeka woman was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday morning following a crash on I-70.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it happened as the 26-year-old woman was driving eastbound on I-70 at mile marker 57.2 at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash occurred when the woman’s 2005 Honda Civic traveled off the south side of the road and struck an embankment, overturning.

MSHP crash reports said the woman was wearing a seatbelt. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Concordia Fire and EMS assisted in responding to the scene.

