SW Topeka intersection set to close as crews complete rebuild

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An intersection in Southwest Topeka is set to completely close to traffic as crews complete a rebuild.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, July 6, crews will completely close the intersection of SW 25th and SW Moundview Dr.

Crews said the closure is needed as they complete a rebuild of the intersection.

Officials noted that the closure is expected to last about two weeks, weather allowing.

