Short standoff in Lawrence parking lot ends with one man’s arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A short standoff in a Lawrence parking lot ended with the arrest of one man and the return of a stolen vehicle to its rightful owner.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, a woman reported her car had been stolen near the area of 10th and Massachusetts St.

Officials said a vehicle description and license plate number were quickly broadcast. An alert officer heard the information and saw the vehicle in a parking lot at 31st and Nieder Rd.

LPD noted that a traffic stop was attempted, however, the driver, later identified as Robert L. Moore, 29, of Lawrence, refused to comply or exit the vehicle. Stop sticks were put in front of and behind the car to prevent Moore from taking off.

Officials indicated that nearby businesses and the parking lot were evacuated as beanbag shotguns were brought in.

LPD said Moore eventually got out of the stolen car and was safely arrested. He was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on two counts of felony theft, two counts of interference with law enforcement and a single count of driving while suspended.

As of Wednesday, Moore remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

