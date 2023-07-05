Shawnee County liquor establishments achieve 100% underage drinking prevention compliance rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka/Shawnee County liquor establishments maintained compliance with underage drinking laws — with no establishment selling to underage purchasers.

The partnership of the Prevention and Resiliency Services’ Substance Misuse Task Force, the Alcoholic Beverage Control, and the Topeka Police Department announced the results of a law enforcement operation Wednesday.

On June 21, agents from Alcoholic Beverage Control and Topeka Police Department launched an operation to enforce underage drinking laws, monitor and issue citations to licensed liquor establishments and Cereal Malt Beverage (CMB) establishments that violated the liquor laws.

Agents conducted 16 controlled purchases at CMB establishments. The locations did not sell to the minor, achieving a compliance rate of 100%.

They also conducted four controlled purchases at licensed liquor establishments. The locations also did not sell to the minor, achieving a compliance rate of 100%.

CMB Establishments in compliance:

Walgreens – 2121 SW Fairlawn Rd

Amoco – 931 SW 37th St

Murphy’s Express – 1531 SW Wanamaker Rd

Bwell Market – 600 SE Quincy St

Walgreens – 1001 S Topeka Blvd

Holiday Square Philips – 2901 S Topeka Blvd

Walgreen 3696 S Topeka Blvd

Larry’s Shortstop – 3834 S Topeka Blvd

Kwik Shop - 4500 S Topeka Blvd

Kwik Shop - 3706 SW Burlingame Rd

Kicks 66 – 3300 SW Gage Blvd

Walgreens – 3900 SW 29th St

Hyvee Gas – 6011 SW 29th St

Haag Express - 1001 SW Wanamaker Rd

BP – 1000 SW Wanamaker Rd

Valero – 706 SW Fairlawn Rd

Licensed Liquor Establishments in compliance:

Vern’s Retail Liquor – 3700 SW Gage Blvd

Plaza Liquors – 3705 SW Plaza Dr

Meyers Wine & Spirits – 5610 SW 29th St

Reebs Liquor – 901 SW Fairlawn Rd

The partners involved thank these establishments for doing their part in keeping alcohol out of the hands of youth in Shawnee County.

If you need to report underage drinking parties or establishments selling alcohol to minors anonymously, go to www.topekacrimestoppers.org and submit a tip.

