Police: Man arrested for shining laser at helicopter

A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.
A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.(TAMPA POLICE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Authorities in Florida say a 26-year-old man shot a laser at a police helicopter.

They arrested Juan Lozada-Zamorano in Tampa shortly after the incident Monday morning.

Police said tracking him was fairly easy because the laser came out of an apartment.

Lozada-Zamorano is now facing a third-degree felony charge for misuse of a laser lighting device, authorities said..

The helicopter pilots were not injured.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were reported to have been seriously injured early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash...
Four suffer serious injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Brown County
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Brett A. Nelson, 52, of...
Topeka man behind bars for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County
One person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting in the 200 block of S.E. Lime in East...
One injured early Tuesday in East Topeka shooting

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
Police say a dark-colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released...
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released from prison
FILE - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for a speech at the Hertie School in...
Biden supports Sweden’s NATO bid, hosting prime minister at the White House
FILE
Officials hunt for thief of fishing gear worth $1,450 in Burlington