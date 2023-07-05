Police investigating after person shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds

Topeka Police responded to a local hospital after an individual arrived with gunshot wounds.
Topeka Police responded to a local hospital after an individual arrived with gunshot wounds.(Phil Anderson)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to a local hospital after an individual arrived with gunshot wounds around 12:40 a.m. on July 5.

The gunshot wounds were believed to be non-life threatening.

Reports indicated the incident occurred in the 100 blk. of SW 3th St.

The investigation is ongoing and we will provide any updates as they become available

