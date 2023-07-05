Performers beat the heat at Lake Shawnee’s ‘Spirit of Kansas’ with a ski show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee hosted multiple celebrations during its ‘Spirit of Kansas’ Fourth of July celebration, from live music and a car show to a fireworks display lasting about 20 minutes, but another festivity on the itinerary was a ski show.

The Shawnee Boat and Ski Club held a water ski show for the crowd of Kansans celebrating the Fourth of July. Dyanna Larson, chair of the Shawnee Boat and Ski Club, said her team has been practicing for nearly a month to pull off its show.

“It’s been great,” said Larson. “We’ve all loved coming together to put this on. We’ve been practicing for maybe three weeks, so [we] had a time crunch, but everybody pitched in, and we pulled it off this year.”

This year’s ‘Ski Queen’ of the show is Isabella Mullen. She said there was no place she would rather be during this holiday than on the lake enjoying one of her favorite past times.

“Once you get out there and you’re just riding on the water, it’s the best feeling in the world,” said Mullen. “You’re like, ‘I’m doing this! This is crazy!”

Kelcie Dudding and Ava Brown are both members of the Ski Club and they had the opportunity to perform a wakeboarding act together and said they enjoyed participating in the show because it was a great way to beat the heat.

“Normally, it’s really hot out, and then being in the water is nice and cold and cools you off very well,” said Dudding.

Plus, both Dudding and Brown think the independence day event is a unique way to celebrate the holiday.

“It brings everyone together… and just not many people do it so I like being different.”

