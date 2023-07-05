One seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday east of Topeka on US-40

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday on US-40 highway, just west of S.E. Stubbs Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling west on US-40 when it went left of center and collided head-on with an eastbound 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Braden Jeffrey Humphrey, 19, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Humphrey was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, Floyd G. Gellinger Jr., 54, of Topeka, also was taken to Stormont Vail with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Gellinger was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

