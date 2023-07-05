Officials hunt for those responsible for killing pregnant cow, taking meat chunks

COFFEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Coffey Co. are on the hunt for the person responsible for killing a pregnant cow and taking chunks of her meat.

The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday morning, July 3, officials received reports that a cow had been killed in a resident’s pasture.

Officials said the owner told them the cow had been a black limousine cow pregnant in its third stage. The owner had also found chunks of meat had been taken from the bovine.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the killing happened between Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-364-2123.

