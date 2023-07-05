Officials hunt for thief of fishing gear worth $1,450 in Burlington

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a thief who stole $1,450 in fishing gear from a Burlington man’s pickup truck in late June.

The Burlington Police Department says that on Monday, June 26, officials were called to the 400 block of Miami St. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man who reported five fishing rods and reels had been stolen out of the back of his pickup truck which had been parked in the area.

BPD said the fishing gear was stolen between 1 p.m. on June 22 and 1 p.m. on June 26. the crime cost the man about $1,450.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to BPD at 620-364-8757.

