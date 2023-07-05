Officials continue to search for cause of early-morning house fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning house fire in Manhattan has caused around $55,000 in damage as officials continue to search for the cause.

The Manhattan Fire Department says that just before 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, emergency crews were called to 1121 Claflin Rd. with reports of a house fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found a single-story home with smoke billowing from the roof’s eves. The blaze was found in the attic and was extinguished within about 10 minutes.

MFD noted that four people were home at the time of the fire and everyone was able to safely evacuate the home before crews arrived.

Crews said the cause of the fire remains under investigation while the owner of the property was listed as Blake Vargo of Manhattan.

Officials indicated that the inferno caused about $55,000 in damage.

