NWS searches for reports of damage following Fourth of July storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service in Topeka continues to search for storm damage reports following heavy winds and rain on the Fourth of July.

The National Weather Service in Topeka announced on Wednesday, July 5, that it is still in search of reports of damage from overnight storms in Baldwin City, Eudora, Garnett, Burlington and Alma. The call also includes damage and flooding reports from Morris Co.

Meanwhile, Shawnee Co. was under five different Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with minimal damage reported. The Spirit of Kansas fireworks show was held as scheduled as the event ended before the area was hit.

While warnings in Shawnee Co. indicated the potential for 80 mph winds, emergency communications did not receive any reports of significant damage.

Various locations in Northeast Kansas received considerable amounts of rainfall, however, the NWS said Shawnee Co. did not receive enough to raise concerns about flooding.

Meanwhile, wind damage was reported in Junction City with shingles having been blown off.

Officials in Wamego said the fireworks show had been moved up to 9:30 p.m. while winds of up to 86 mph were clocked in the area around 10:45 p.m. Windspeeds picked up to 88 mph near Denison around 11:01 p.m.

To report any storm damage to the National Weather Service in Topeka, call 785-234-2592.

