No injuries reported after sailboat blown ashore in 90+ mph winds at Lake Perry

Game Wardens rescue occupants of a sailboat blown ashore during a storm with 90+ mph winds over...
Game Wardens rescue occupants of a sailboat blown ashore during a storm with 90+ mph winds over the Fourth of July weekend, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a sailboat was blown ashore with the owners still inside during a storm with high winds over the weekend.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, they responded to reports of a sailboat that had run aground at Lake Perry.

Officials noted that the owners of the boat had anchored to stay on the lake overnight and were inside the vessel when a storm with winds that exceeded 90 mph broke. The boat was blown onto shore with the owners still inside.

Wardens said they were able to get all occupants and essential gear off the boat. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Game Wardens also said this serves as a friendly reminder to check weather conditions before launching a boat and to pay attention to changing weather when on the water.

