LIVE: SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TOPEKA KS 1116 PM CDT TUE JUL 4 2023 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TOPEKA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... JEFFERSON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KANSAS... SHAWNEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS... NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS... NORTHERN WABAUNSEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS... NORTHEASTERN OSAGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS... SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KANSAS... JACKSON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KANSAS... * UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT.

* AT 1115 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR NORTONVILLE TO 3 MILES NORTH OF GRANTVILLE TO 5 MILES NORTH OF HARVEYVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 45 MPH. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE WARNED AREA. HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...PUBLIC WEATHER STATION IN DENISON. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES.

EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... TOPEKA, LAWRENCE, HOLTON, VALLEY FALLS, ROSSVILLE, OSKALOOSA, ALMA, TECUMSEH, ST. MARYS, RICHLAND, DOVER, SILVER LAKE, AUBURN, PERRY, MCLOUTH, MERIDEN, HOYT, OZAWKIE, NORTONVILLE AND LECOMPTON. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 70 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 323 AND 355. KANSAS TURNPIKE BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 166 AND 205.

