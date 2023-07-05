KU QB Jalon Daniels named Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against Arkansas during the first half of the...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against Arkansas during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks football quarterback Jalon Daniels was named by media representatives as the 2023 Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Daniels led Kansas to a 5-0 start in the 2022 season before missing the rest of the regular season due to injury. He returned in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, throwing for 544 yards and five touchdowns.

The Lawndale, Calif. native completed 66.1% of passes for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns in the 2022 season, naming him a Second Team All-Big 12 selection.

According to Kansas Athletics, Daniels has already earned Preseason All-Big 12 honors from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

