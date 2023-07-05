Kansas ranked 5th most energy efficient state just behind Nebraska

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansans are the fifth-most energy-efficient Americans as Nebraskans barely edged them out for fourth place.

With about a fourth of American homes reporting high energy burdens in 2023, personal finance website WalletHub.com announced on Wednesday, July 5, that it released its report on 2023′s Most & Least Energy-Expensive States.

To see which residents pay more for energy with higher consumption habits, WalletHub said it compared all 50 and Washington, D.C., using a formula that accounts for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil usage.

The report found Kansas was the fifth-least energy-expensive state as it ranked 47th overall with a total energy cost of $384. The Sunflower State ranked 30th for monthly electricity costs at $131. It ranked 26th for monthly natural gas costs at $76 and 25th for monthly motor-fuel costs at $161. Lastly, it ranked 45th for monthly home-heating oil costs at $16.

Nebraska closely ranked as the fourth-least energy-expensive state as it ranked 48th overall with a total energy cost of $384. It ranked 34th for electricity costs at $123 per month and 46th for natural gas costs at $64 per month. The state ranked 26th for motor-fuel costs at $161 per month and 37th for home-heating oil costs at $36 per month.

Missouri ranked 38th overall with a total energy cost of $434. It ranked 25th for electricity at $139 per month, 28th for natural gas at $75 per month, 6th for motor fuel at $197 per month and 40th for home-heating oil at $24 per month.

Colorado ranked 13th overall with a total energy cost of $538 per month. It ranked 48th for electricity at $101 per month, 40th for natural gas at $68 per month, 43rd for motor fuel at $135 per month and 3rd for home-heating oil at $234 per month.

Lastly, Oklahoma ranked as the 6th-most energy-expensive state with a total energy cost of $583. It ranked 17th for electricity at $145 per month, 34th for natural gas at $71 per month, 12th for motor fuel at $179 per month and 7th for home-heating oil at $188 per month.

The report also found Nebraska had the fourth-lowest electricity price while Colorado had the fourth-lowest natural gas price. Missouri had the fourth-highest motor-fuel consumption per driver while Nebraska had the lowest home-heating oil price and Colorado had the fourth-highest home-heating oil consumption per customer.

The report found the most energy-efficient locations include:

Washington, D.C. New Mexico Texas Nebraska Kansas

The report found the least energy-efficient states include:

Wyoming North Dakota Alaska Connecticut Massachusetts

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

