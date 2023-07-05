Kansas ends Fiscal Year 2023 with nearly $10.2 billion collected in taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has ended the 2023 Fiscal Year with almost $10.2 billion collected in taxes according to the Governor’s latest report.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, July 5, that the total tax collections for June 2023 are in and totaled about $989 million. That is about $17.3 million - 1.8% - higher than estimated. That is also $70.2 million - 7.6% - more collected than in June 2022.

“Time and again, we have seen our monthly revenues exceed estimates because of my administration’s success in attracting businesses, expanding our workforce, and growing our state’s economy,” Gov. Kelly said. “This past legislative session, I fought for responsible tax cuts on groceries, property, and Social Security to put this money back in the hands of working Kansans. Come January, I am committed to partnering with legislators to get Kansans relief.”

Kelly noted that individual income tax collections totaled $379 million, which is about $4 million - 1.1% - less than estimated. However, the total is still about $14.3 million - 3.9% - more than collected in June 2022.

As for corporate income tax collections, Kelly said about $226.2 million was collected, which is about $26.2 million - 13.1% - more than estimated. The total is also up about 52.7% from June 2022.

When it comes to combined retail sales and compensating use tax totals, the Governor said about $303.5 million was collected. That is about $1.5 million - 0.5% - more than estimated. However, the total is also about 0.1% less than what was collected in June 2022.

Lastly, Kelly said the state will end Fiscal Year 2023 with total tax collections of nearly $10.2 billion. This exceeds the revised estimate by $25.9 million.

To see the June 2023 revenue numbers, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.