K-State RB Treshaun Ward earns Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year honor
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Football’s incoming transfer running back Treshaun Ward has been named by the media as the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
Preseason All-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year | @9mxvi_ #KStateFB ⚒️ @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/vc8YgY922h— K-State Football (@KStateFB) July 5, 2023
Ward arrives in Manhattan after spending four seasons at Florida State, leading the Seminoles in rushing with 649 yards and seven TD’s in the 2022 season, earning him All-ACC Honorable Mention honors.
In the 2022 season, Ward helped lead FSU to the Cheez-It Bowl where he ran for 81 yards and two TD’s in their 35-32 win against Big 12 foe Oklahoma.
