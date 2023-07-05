K-State RB Treshaun Ward earns Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year honor

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Football’s incoming transfer running back Treshaun Ward has been named by the media as the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Ward arrives in Manhattan after spending four seasons at Florida State, leading the Seminoles in rushing with 649 yards and seven TD’s in the 2022 season, earning him All-ACC Honorable Mention honors.

In the 2022 season, Ward helped lead FSU to the Cheez-It Bowl where he ran for 81 yards and two TD’s in their 35-32 win against Big 12 foe Oklahoma.

