Jalen Wilson signs two-way deal with Brooklyn Nets

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives up court in the second half of a first-round college...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives up court in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Howard in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Kansas won 96-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball star forward Jalen Wilson has officially put pen to paper on a two-way deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 2023 unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year was selected by the Nets with the 51st pick of the NBA Draft. The Denton, Tex. native averaged 20.1 points/game for the Jayhawks in the 2022-23 season, also earning him a Consensus First-Team All-American selection and the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award.

The two-way contract allows for Wilson to simultaneously be on the roster for the Brooklyn Nets and their G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

