Jalen Wilson signs two-way deal with Brooklyn Nets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball star forward Jalen Wilson has officially put pen to paper on a two-way deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Officially a part of the family 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0YTH7B75eI — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 5, 2023

The 2023 unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year was selected by the Nets with the 51st pick of the NBA Draft. The Denton, Tex. native averaged 20.1 points/game for the Jayhawks in the 2022-23 season, also earning him a Consensus First-Team All-American selection and the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award.

The two-way contract allows for Wilson to simultaneously be on the roster for the Brooklyn Nets and their G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.