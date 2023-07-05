Jackson Co. ready to saddle up for 13th annual rodeo

The Jackson Co. Rodeo is coming up July 7 & 8 at the fairgrounds south of Holton.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ridin’ - ropin’ - and more is coming to the Holton area!

Deb Dilner and Melvin Bailey visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail the fun in store for the 13th annual Jackson County Rodeo.

The event features both local and professional athletes from around the region and country. It supports the Jackson Co. Fair Assoc.

The Jackson Co. Rodeo takes place July 7 & 8 at NE Kansas Heritage Complex, Hwy. 75 & 214 Rd., just south of Holton. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 for Age 13+; $5 for Age 6-12 and free for those ages 5 & under.

