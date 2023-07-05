It Takes a Village invites people to celebrate faith through dance

It Takes a Village, Inc. is hosting the Praise Dance Symposium July 7 and 8 at Maner Conference Center.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local youth dance group has a busy month ahead, and it starts with inviting people of all ages to celebrate their faith through movement!

Steven Massey with It Takes a Village, Inc. visited Eye on NE Kanas to talk about their upcoming events.

First up is the Praise Dance Symposium. It takes place 4 to 10 p.m. July 7 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8 at Maner Conference Center in Topeka. It’s open to people ages 8 and up from all genders. Registration is $35 in advance and $50 at the door. Email itav4arts@gmail.com for additional information, or register at this link.

It Takes a Village also has a July 15th Summer Dance Camp Showcase; The Village Awards takes place July 22; and they’ll perform July 29-30 at the For the Culture KS festival. Watch their Facebook page for information.

