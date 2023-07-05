Investigation into string of auto thefts, burglaries nets arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into a string of auto thefts and vehicle burglaries throughout the month of June in the Capital City has netted the arrest of one man.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, July 3, officials were called to the 1300 block of SW Western Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a person of interest, later identified as Collin R. Butter, 26, of Topeka, that had allegedly been involved in an auto theft reported on June 14. Butter was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for further questioning.

After further investigation, TPD said Butter was also found to be involved in multiple vehicle thefts and burglaries that were reported throughout the month of June.

As a result, officials said Butter was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

6 counts of auto theft

7 counts of burglary to a vehicle

Flee or attempt to elude while operating a stolen vehicle

Reckless driving

Forgery

As of Wednesday, Butter remains behind bars.

