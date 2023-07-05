Helping Hands is trying to reunite lost pets back to their families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The week leading up to the Fourth and the week directly after are the busiest time of year for runaway pets.

Helping Hands Human Society of Topeka has resources to reconnect families who have lost their pet.

Helping Hands Communication Coordinator, Emi Griess, said it is important to call in immediately if you have lost your pet.

“Get in touch with our Humane Society as soon as you can to file a lost report,” said Griess. “You can do that over the phone, you can do it in person, or we do have a form on our website that you could fill out online. Alerting us right away helps us know to look for your pet coming in and who to contact.”

Seventeen year-old, Zoie Payne, took and act of courage to save a dog because she said it is the right thing to do.

“That’s somebody’s family. That’s a living thing, it’s a dog so I don’t want to ignore it,” said Payne. “Plus the storm was about to hit so I got him before that, thankfully.”

Zoie hopes that her efforts help to reunite the dog with his family.

Zoie’s grandmother, Cindy Frost, said that it was no surprise that Zoie decided to help the dog.

“She called me this morning and told me that she had the dog and wanted to know what to do,” said Frost. So we decided, I put it on Facebook so it’s going to be out there on Facebook under me and then she brought him in.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.