Gov. touts 60K private sector jobs, $16.7 billion in investments brought to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has touted the 60,000 private sector jobs and $16.7 billion in investments she has helped bring to the state.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, July 5, that since she took office in January 2019, more than 60,000 jobs have been created and retained in the private sector.

“60,000 jobs represent 60,000 opportunities for Kansans in every corner of the state to provide better futures for themselves and their families,” Gov. Kelly said. “These job numbers are a testament to the work my administration has done to invest in the building blocks of our state’s economy: our public schools, strong roads and bridges, high-speed internet, and a modern workforce.”

Kelly noted that the mark also represents more than $16.7 billion in private-sector investments that consist of more than 940 announced projects. These projects include both international corporations and local companies that have chosen to expand in the Sunflower State.

The Governor indicated that the surge in economic activity has culminated in three consecutive Gold Shovel Awards from Area Development Magazine and two Governor’s Cups from Site Selection Magazine.

“Time and time again, the Kelly Administration has kept its promise of creating the best state in the nation to live, work and invest,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Keeping our kids and families in Kansas has always been the priority, and the momentum leading up to this milestone achievement shows that Governor Kelly’s approach is right on track.”

Kelly said that nearly 90% of jobs and investments attracted are in targeted industry sectors outlined in the Kansas Framework for Growth - the state’s first comprehensive economic development plan in more than three decades. The plan was introduced by her in February 2021.

