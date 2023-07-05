Good Kid - Piano Prodigy Joshua Gaumer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Joshua Gaumer of Topeka is an award winning piano prodigy. He’s been studying piano since age 4.

Gaumer has received numerous accolades for his piano performances, including honors from the Kansas Music Teachers Association, the Music Teachers National Association, and the International Professional Pianists Association.

Gaumer is 13 and this Fall he’ll be a ninth grader at St. Mary’s Academy. He excels in academics and he’s active in his church community.

After graduation, Gaumer hopes to earn a bachelor of music in piano performance and music education.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.