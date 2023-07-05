Glass pipe left in plain view during traffic stop leads to Topeka man’s arrest

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A glass pipe believed to be used for meth in plain view of officials during a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Topeka man over the weekend.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, Cp. Jon Sumner and Deputy Aaron Platz were on patrol in Eskridge when they saw a driver fail to stop at a stop sign. They then saw the driver, later identified as Justin Green, 27, of Topeka, swerve over the centerline and fluctuate in speed.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pair pulled Green over on Highway 99 near Rockton Rd. after he failed to use his turn signal. During the stop, they said Green showed signs of impairment and agreed to a field sobriety test.

As Green exited the vehicle, officials said a glass pipe commonly used for meth was seen in plain sight. A lawful search also found Green was in possession of methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Green was arrested and booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign.

As of Wednesday, Green no longer remains behind bars as he bonded out of custody.

