Garage fire quickly contained after hot coals fall out of cooling container

Crews extinguish a garage fire in Eudora on July 4, 2023.
Crews extinguish a garage fire in Eudora on July 4, 2023.(Eudora Fire Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A garage fire was quickly contained after hot coals fell out of a cooling container in Eudora on the Fourth of July.

The Eudora Fire Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, emergency crews were called to a home on W. 12th St. with reports of a house fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found the fire was contained to a single side of the house’s garage. The investigation found the fire started as hot coals fell out of a nearby cooling container.

Crews noted that this is a good reminder to make sure hot coals are allowed to completely cool in a fireproof container that is kept well away from structures or other materials that may combust.

