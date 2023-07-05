Former high school trainer surrenders license after child sex crimes charges filed

Christopher Poskey.
Christopher Poskey.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The former athletic trainer at a Kansas City area high school has surrendered his license after official charges were filed accusing him of child sex crimes.

The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts has announced that as of June 28, Kansas City athletic trainer Christopher T. Poskey has surrendered his license to practice.

Records indicate that Poskey was issued his license to practice in 2010 and it was last renewed in November 2022.

Officials noted that Poskey was employed at Blue Valley Southwest High School as an athletic trainer on March 31 when he was arrested by the Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force.

Poskey is accused of speaking with two girls he believed to be underage on social media. He allegedly asked for and sent sexually explicit images.

As a result, the Board said Poskey not only violated the law but rules of conduct for an athletic trainer. As such, instead of a hearing, Poskey surrendered his license to practice.

The move follows formal charges for the child sex crimes having been officially filed in court.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were reported to have been seriously injured early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash...
Four suffer serious injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Brown County
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Brett A. Nelson, 52, of...
Topeka man behind bars for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County
One person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting in the 200 block of S.E. Lime in East...
One injured early Tuesday in East Topeka shooting

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
FILE
Crews plan road closure west of Topeka for culvert replacement project
Busch Light Corn Can
Busch Light launches Corn Cans to aid Kansas family farms
FILE
Gov. touts 60K private sector jobs, $16.7 billion in investments brought to Kansas