Former high school trainer surrenders license after child sex crimes charges filed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The former athletic trainer at a Kansas City area high school has surrendered his license after official charges were filed accusing him of child sex crimes.

The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts has announced that as of June 28, Kansas City athletic trainer Christopher T. Poskey has surrendered his license to practice.

Records indicate that Poskey was issued his license to practice in 2010 and it was last renewed in November 2022.

Officials noted that Poskey was employed at Blue Valley Southwest High School as an athletic trainer on March 31 when he was arrested by the Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force.

Poskey is accused of speaking with two girls he believed to be underage on social media. He allegedly asked for and sent sexually explicit images.

As a result, the Board said Poskey not only violated the law but rules of conduct for an athletic trainer. As such, instead of a hearing, Poskey surrendered his license to practice.

The move follows formal charges for the child sex crimes having been officially filed in court.

