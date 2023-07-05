Five Wildcats, four Jayhawks listed in Preseason All-Big 12 Team

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVING, Tex. (WIBW) - A combined nine players from Kansas or Kansas State make up the 32-man Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

The five Kansas State players are tied with Texas for the most players among any team with the Big 12. It is the second season in a row that the Wildcats have five players on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. RB Treshaun Ward, who did not make the All-Big 12 Team, was listed as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Kansas’ four players marks the first time since 2007 that Kansas had more than two players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. QB Jalon Daniels, along with making the All-Big 12 Team, won the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year award.

Below is a full list of the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The bolded names represent Kansas or Kansas State:

Offensive Player of the Year: QB Jalon Daniels - Kansas

Defensive Player of the Year: LB Jaylan Ford - Texas

Newcomer of the Year: RB Treshaun Ward - Kansas State

Offense

  • QB: Jalon Daniels - Kansas
  • RB: Richard Reese - Baylor
  • RB: Devin Neal - Kansas
  • FB: Ben Sinnott - Kansas State
  • WR: Brennan Presley - Oklahoma State
  • WR: Xavier Worthy - Texas
  • WR: Jerand Bradley - Texas Tech
  • TE: Ja’Tavion Sanders - Texas
  • OL: Kingsley Suamataia - BYU
  • OL: Mike Novitsky - Kansas
  • OL: Cooper Beebe - Kansas State
  • OL: Kelvin Banks Jr. - Texas
  • OL: Zach Frazier - West Virginia
  • K: Griffin Kell - TCU
  • KR/PR: Phillip Brooks - Kansas State

Defense

  • DL: Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati
  • DL: Ethan Doans - Oklahoma
  • DL: Damonic Williams - TCU
  • DL: Byron Murphy II - Texas
  • DL: Jaylon Hutchings - Texas Tech
  • LB: Collin Oliver - Oklahoma State
  • LB: Johnny Hodges - TCU
  • LB: Jaylan Ford - Texas
  • DB: T.J. Tampa - Iowa State
  • DB: Cobee Bryant - Kansas
  • DB: Kobe Savage - Kansas State
  • DB: Kendal Daniels - Oklahoma State
  • DB: Josh Newton - TCU
  • P: Mason Fletcher - Cincinnati

Click HERE for more information on KU’s selections and HERE for K-State’s selections.

