Five Wildcats, four Jayhawks listed in Preseason All-Big 12 Team

IRVING, Tex. (WIBW) - A combined nine players from Kansas or Kansas State make up the 32-man Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

The five Kansas State players are tied with Texas for the most players among any team with the Big 12. It is the second season in a row that the Wildcats have five players on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. RB Treshaun Ward, who did not make the All-Big 12 Team, was listed as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Kansas’ four players marks the first time since 2007 that Kansas had more than two players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. QB Jalon Daniels, along with making the All-Big 12 Team, won the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year award.

Below is a full list of the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The bolded names represent Kansas or Kansas State:

Offensive Player of the Year: QB Jalon Daniels - Kansas

Defensive Player of the Year: LB Jaylan Ford - Texas

Newcomer of the Year: RB Treshaun Ward - Kansas State

Offense

QB: Jalon Daniels - Kansas

RB: Richard Reese - Baylor

RB: Devin Neal - Kansas

FB: Ben Sinnott - Kansas State

WR: Brennan Presley - Oklahoma State

WR: Xavier Worthy - Texas

WR: Jerand Bradley - Texas Tech

TE: Ja’Tavion Sanders - Texas

OL: Kingsley Suamataia - BYU

OL: Mike Novitsky - Kansas

OL: Cooper Beebe - Kansas State

OL: Kelvin Banks Jr. - Texas

OL: Zach Frazier - West Virginia

K: Griffin Kell - TCU

KR/PR: Phillip Brooks - Kansas State

Defense

DL: Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati

DL: Ethan Doans - Oklahoma

DL: Damonic Williams - TCU

DL: Byron Murphy II - Texas

DL: Jaylon Hutchings - Texas Tech

LB: Collin Oliver - Oklahoma State

LB: Johnny Hodges - TCU

LB: Jaylan Ford - Texas

DB: T.J. Tampa - Iowa State

DB: Cobee Bryant - Kansas

DB: Kobe Savage - Kansas State

DB: Kendal Daniels - Oklahoma State

DB: Josh Newton - TCU

P: Mason Fletcher - Cincinnati

