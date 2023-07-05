Fire crews respond to numerous fires during Fourth of July holiday

Fire crews in the City of Topeka saw a busy Independence Day as they responded to numerous fireworks-related calls.
By Callie Holthaus
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Rosie Nichols, Public Safety Communications Specialist for the City of Topeka, told 13 News that they responded to a total of 55 calls Tuesday, 36 of which were confirmed as actual fires. Of those 36 confirmed, 8 were recorded as structural fires. All of them stemmed from fireworks.

Preston Carter, Montara resident, was lighting fireworks with his friends and family on the Fourth of July when a small fire broke out.

“Everybody’s having a good time and all the neighbors out here come together,” says Carter. “And we all sit down and we watch it together. We just popped them and some of them caught on fire.”

They were able to quickly control the fire, successfully preventing it from igniting trash cans, or worse, a home.

“So we let them burn on the street with the water hose close to it. So they wouldn’t burn down to trash cans or houses or anything like that.”

By Wednesday morning, Carter says the burned fireworks were safe enough to dispose of.

“When we come out the next day the firecrackers ain’t hot or on fire,” says Carter. “And you know, everything gets out and kind of wet and so we just take it, scoop it up with the shovels and then it’s safe to put in the trash cans and the trash men to pick up.”

13 News has confirmed four fireworks-related injuries so far.

