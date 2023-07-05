Eastbound traffic on Central Topeka street moved following water main break

FILE
FILE(City of Marshall)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eastbound traffic on a Central Topeka street has been moved following a water main break in the Capital City.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that crews have closed both eastbound lanes of SW 10th Ave. between SW Lane and SW Buchanan St. following a water main break.

Crews said eastbound traffic has been moved to the inside westbound lane of SW 10th.

Officials noted that the break is located in the middle of the intersection at SW 10th and SW Lincoln St.

The closure is expected to last between two and three weeks to complete pavement repairs.

