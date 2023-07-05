Driver pronounced dead after early-morning shooting spurs police chase

BEL AIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning shooting in Butler Co. led to a police chase that entered Sedgwick Co. and ended with the driver deceased in Bel Aire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, dispatch received word of an attempt to locate from the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office. A shooting suspect had sped away from the scene of the crime in a white 2008 Ford F-150 pickup that was last seen headed west on K-254 towards Sedgwick Co.

Around 10:45 a.m., KHP said a Trooper saw a vehicle that matched the description near K-254 and Greenwich Rd. and attempted to stop the driver. However, the driver again attempted to outrun officials and started a chase.

About a minute later, KHP said a Trooper tactically intervened in the 5300 block of N. Webb Rd. causing the pickup to hit a sign in the parking lot of 5039 Webb Rd.

As a result of the collision, officials said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else inside the car.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect.

