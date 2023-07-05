Driver pronounced dead after early-morning shooting spurs police chase

The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wedensday morning where a...
The Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI responded to 39th and Webb Road Wedensday morning where a shooting suspect out of Butler County was located.(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEL AIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning shooting in Butler Co. led to a police chase that entered Sedgwick Co. and ended with the driver deceased in Bel Aire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, dispatch received word of an attempt to locate from the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office. A shooting suspect had sped away from the scene of the crime in a white 2008 Ford F-150 pickup that was last seen headed west on K-254 towards Sedgwick Co.

Around 10:45 a.m., KHP said a Trooper saw a vehicle that matched the description near K-254 and Greenwich Rd. and attempted to stop the driver. However, the driver again attempted to outrun officials and started a chase.

About a minute later, KHP said a Trooper tactically intervened in the 5300 block of N. Webb Rd. causing the pickup to hit a sign in the parking lot of 5039 Webb Rd.

As a result of the collision, officials said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else inside the car.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were reported to have been seriously injured early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash...
Four suffer serious injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Brown County
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Brett A. Nelson, 52, of...
Topeka man behind bars for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County
One person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting in the 200 block of S.E. Lime in East...
One injured early Tuesday in East Topeka shooting

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
FILE
Officials hunt for those responsible for killing pregnant cow, taking meat chunks
FILE
Officials hunt for thief of fishing gear worth $1,450 in Burlington
Short standoff in Lawrence parking lot ends with one man’s arrest