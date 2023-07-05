Crews respond to mobile home park fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a fire at the Shawnee Hills Mobile Home Park shortly before midnight on July 4.

Mission Township fire, Auburn fire, and crews with the 190th arrived to find one of the mobile homes fully engulfed in flames.

Their main challenge was to keep the fire from spreading.

The mobile home that caught fire did not have anyone living there, and crews on scene told 13 News that no electricity was being provided to the address.

The state fire marshal was on scene investigating and told 13 News that they are possibly looking at the cause of the fire as suspicious.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.