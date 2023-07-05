Crews plan road closure west of Topeka for culvert replacement project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road west of Topeka is set to completely close to traffic as crews replace a crossroad culvert in the area.

Officials with Shawnee County say that at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 10, crews with the Public Works Department will close SW 29th St. between Auburn and Hodges Rd.

Crews noted the closure is needed as they replace a cross-road culvert. Properties in the area will maintain access through either Hodges or Auburn Rd.

Officials indicated the road will reopen no later than 3 p.m. on Tuesday, weather allowing. A signed detour will not be provided.

