Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date

FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hold up, plans have changed for Beyoncé's concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues,” GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced the Kansas City stop for Queen B has been moved from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date,” the stadium’s Twitter account posted on Wednesday.

The “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in early May in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Renaissance” was released in late July of 2022 and received four Grammy awards, including best dance album, making Beyoncé the most awarded artist in history.

The new schedule change now makes Kansas City the last show on her “Renaissance World Tour”.

Other concerts taking place at Arrowhead include Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” on July 7-8, Ed Sheeran on Aug. 5, and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks on Aug. 19.

For tour information, click here.

