Child sex crimes, rape claims keep man accused of registration violations in court

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - New alleged child sex crimes and a case of rape have kept a Lyon Co. man previously accused of aggravated offender registration violations on the court docket.

KVOE reports that Travis Dean Iverson, the man accused of violating the state’s offender registration act, has also been charged with counts of rape and sexual exploitation of a child in Lyon Co. District Court.

Court records indicate that Iverson now faces 13 total counts - 12 for sexual exploitation of a child and one for rape. The charges stem from three separate incidents.

Records note that Iverson’s rape count stemmed from an alleged incident with a child under the age of 13 in July 2021. Four of the other exploitation counts stem from a November 2022 incident and the last seven counts stem from an incident with a minor in December 2022.

Previously, court records show that Iverson had faced 11 total counts of sexual exploitation during the same timeframe, however, those charges have been dismissed.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 24.

Currently, Iverson is also accused of two counts of aggravated violations of the state’s offender registration act. He allegedly failed to comply between March 2022 and May 2023. A pretrial hearing for this case has been set for July 28.

