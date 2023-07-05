Child sex crimes, rape claims keep man accused of registration violations in court

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - New alleged child sex crimes and a case of rape have kept a Lyon Co. man previously accused of aggravated offender registration violations on the court docket.

KVOE reports that Travis Dean Iverson, the man accused of violating the state’s offender registration act, has also been charged with counts of rape and sexual exploitation of a child in Lyon Co. District Court.

Court records indicate that Iverson now faces 13 total counts - 12 for sexual exploitation of a child and one for rape. The charges stem from three separate incidents.

Records note that Iverson’s rape count stemmed from an alleged incident with a child under the age of 13 in July 2021. Four of the other exploitation counts stem from a November 2022 incident and the last seven counts stem from an incident with a minor in December 2022.

Previously, court records show that Iverson had faced 11 total counts of sexual exploitation during the same timeframe, however, those charges have been dismissed.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 24.

Currently, Iverson is also accused of two counts of aggravated violations of the state’s offender registration act. He allegedly failed to comply between March 2022 and May 2023. A pretrial hearing for this case has been set for July 28.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were reported to have been seriously injured early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash...
Four suffer serious injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Brown County
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Brett A. Nelson, 52, of...
Topeka man behind bars for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County
One person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting in the 200 block of S.E. Lime in East...
One injured early Tuesday in East Topeka shooting

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
Crews clear a semi-truck rollover on K-182 in Dickinson Co. on July 4, 2023.
Truck driver seriously injured after semi rolls on highway north of Abilene
One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on US-40 highway just...
One seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday east of Topeka on US-40
Much cooler to end the week