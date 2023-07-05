Case opened after $100K in electric wire, equipment stolen from substation

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EUREKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Greenwood Co. are on the hunt for those behind the theft of $100,000 in electrical wire and equipment from a Eureka substation.

The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, June 30, officials were called to the electric substation on N. Jefferson St. in Eureka with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found that between 2 and 4 a.m., unknown suspects broke into the substation and stole about $100,000 in equipment and wire. The suspect vehicle has been described as a pickup, however, officials are unsure of the make, model, year or color.

The Sheriff’s Office said after the theft, the suspect vehicle had been spotted coming onto and leaving the property from eastbound 155th St.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 620-583-5568.

