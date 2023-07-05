Busch Light launches Corn Cans to aid Kansas family farms

Busch Light Corn Can
Busch Light Corn Can(Busch Light)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Busch Light has launched its annual fan-favorite, Corn Cans, which are set to help family farms in Kansas and around the nation.

While farmers make up less than 1% of the population, Anheuser-Busch, manufacturer of Busch Light, says they are responsible for feeding the entire country. Local farmers are pivotal to the nation’s food supply, and now they are in dire need of support.

This is why Busch said the work of Farm Rescue - a nonprofit providing critical aid to family farms - has never been more important. Since 2019, the beer company has been a proud partner of the organization and has helped to raise $1 million to support farming communities through the annual release of the Corn Cans.

Since 2020, Busch noted that its efforts have helped fund Farm Rescue’s Kansas expansion. Currently, the organization has helped nearly 50 families in the Sunflower State. The organization has helped more than 1,000 farms nationwide.

