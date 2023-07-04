Water valve work creates detour at intersection of SW Belle Ave. in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced water valve work will create a detour at a residential intersection of SW Belle Ave. in Topeka.

The City of Topeka said beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, a detour will be in place for water valve work at SW Belle Ave. and SW Village Ct. in Topeka.

According to the City of Topeka, southbound traffic will be detoured to SW Navajo Ln. while SW Belle Ave. will remain open for northbound traffic.

The detour is expected to be in place for 24 hours, depending on the weather.

