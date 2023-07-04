Wamego kicks off 4th of July festivities before the big show

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego kicked off its festivities today before its big show.

The day started with the 48th annual Walter P. Chrysler car show and the 37th annual Kaw Valley antique tractor show. Other activities going on were a watermelon feed, the carnival, the food court, and the parade. Many from around the area came to enjoy the holiday.

”I really like watching the fireworks,” said Emma Douglas, “I really like seeing all the cool cars,” said Mckinzie Douglas.

“It’s just to sit and watch the people and the cars and we’ve only been to 110 car shows so it’s kind of a norm thing to sit and watch and watch the familiar cars that come and go,” said Janice Shelton.

“This is actually the first year I’ve entered the car down here, my parents always have theirs so kind of a family tradition just come down just mingle out, we have seen the fireworks and stuff before they put on a pretty good display, and everything,” said Alan Shelton.

The big firework show will take place at the Rec Complex in Wamego around 10.

