Topeka Police plan post-holiday DUI checkpoint

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police will hold a special DUI enforcement this week.

The agency announced on social media that it will have a sobriety checkpoint some time between 11 p.m. July 5 and 3 a.m. July 6.

TPD listed the following possible locations for the checkpoint:

5900 block of SW 29th St.

900 block of NW Topeka Blvd.

4500 block SW Topeka Blvd.

200 block SW Gage Blvd.

2200 block SW Fairlawn Rd.

1100 block SE 29th St.

2500 block SW Wanamaker Rd.

“If you have been drinking, do not get behind the wheel! Designate a sober driver before you start drinking, or plan to stay wherever you’re enjoying festivities and make sure to hydrate with lots of water,” TPD wrote in its post. “Have a fun and safe Fourth of July and as always, call us if you need us.”

By law, law enforcement must give public notification of upcoming sobriety checkpoints, although they do not need to give the exact location they will be conducted.

A grant form the Kansas Dept. of Transportation supports the checkpoint campaign.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.